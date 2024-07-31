Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 127,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2,944.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Range Resources by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 951,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 343,541 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

