Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO Melissa Cougle purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

