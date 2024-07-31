Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.
Ranger Energy Services Price Performance
RNGR opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.
Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on RNGR
About Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ranger Energy Services
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.