Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

RNGR opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $293.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RNGR

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.