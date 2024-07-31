Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 30

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,882.41 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,747.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,659.16. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,918 ($24.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,676.08, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

