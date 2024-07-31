Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 30

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $24.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rathbones Group Price Performance
LON RAT opened at GBX 1,882.41 ($24.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,747.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,659.16. Rathbones Group has a one year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,918 ($24.67). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,676.08, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66.
About Rathbones Group
