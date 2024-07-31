Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.13 billion.
AltaGas Stock Performance
ALA stock opened at C$32.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas
In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,715.00. In related news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,715.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 172,750 shares worth $5,257,062. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
