Raymond James Comments on Capital Power Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.36.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.1 %

CPX stock opened at C$41.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.17. Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$42.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.