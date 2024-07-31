Raymond James Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $100.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. The company had a trading volume of 86,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $132.99.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,168.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

