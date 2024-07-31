Raymond James Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

AQN stock opened at C$8.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$993.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -89.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

