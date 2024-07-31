Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DexCom (DXCM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) recently:

7/29/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $161.00.

7/26/2024 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

7/26/2024 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $156.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $163.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – DexCom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2024 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

DXCM stock opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.94.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $401,450 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

