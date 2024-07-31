Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,665 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,683,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after acquiring an additional 852,281 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,670,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,948. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

