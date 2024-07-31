Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,271 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,663,219,000 after acquiring an additional 531,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 600,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

