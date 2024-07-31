Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.89. 686,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.40 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

