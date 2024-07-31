Relx Plc (RELX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Relx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Relx has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Relx to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Relx Stock Down 0.8 %

RELX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 101,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. Relx has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.