Relx Plc (RELX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Relx has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Relx has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Relx to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Down 0.8 %

RELX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 101,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53. Relx has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.