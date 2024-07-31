renBTC (RENBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.47 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $65,071.13 or 1.01755186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $21.47 million and $47.25 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 330 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.