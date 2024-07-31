Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Omnicell, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a research note issued on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMCL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.