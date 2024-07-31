Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ADENTRA (ADEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ADENTRA (TSE: ADEN):

7/30/2024 – ADENTRA had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – ADENTRA had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – ADENTRA had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – ADENTRA had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – ADENTRA had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$51.50 to C$56.50.

7/18/2024 – ADENTRA had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$51.00.

6/13/2024 – ADENTRA had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.50 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – ADENTRA was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ADEN opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. ADENTRA Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $45.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

