Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.43

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 256095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock worth $342,937. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80,844 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

