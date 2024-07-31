Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Resources Connection Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $6,376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Resources Connection by 113.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,594 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Resources Connection by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

