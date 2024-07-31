Reviewing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) & Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and ICC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -48.14% -30.30% -13.36% ICC 5.91% 7.91% 2.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lemonade and ICC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $429.80 million 3.71 -$236.90 million ($3.13) -7.23 ICC $83.16 million 0.85 $4.26 million $1.72 13.16

Risk & Volatility

ICC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lemonade has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICC has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and ICC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 4 1 0 1.75 ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lemonade currently has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential downside of 16.64%. Given Lemonade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lemonade is more favorable than ICC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of ICC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICC beats Lemonade on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

