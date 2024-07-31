Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.
In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
