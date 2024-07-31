Roblox (RBLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Roblox has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roblox Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,712,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

