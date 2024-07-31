Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.75. The stock had a trading volume of 548,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

