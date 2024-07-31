Ryanair Holdings plc to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.69 (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.692 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.