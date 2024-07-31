Ryanair Holdings plc to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.69 (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.692 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

