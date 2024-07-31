Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.09-8.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

