Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

