Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,200 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $1,080,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,251,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total transaction of $1,164,324.00.

CRM stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,646,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,589. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

