SALT Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $1,303.06 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,957.64 or 1.00222779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00067353 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02073873 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $183.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.