SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56), Yahoo Finance reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $217.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day moving average is $206.76. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

