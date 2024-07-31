Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.41

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 5213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

