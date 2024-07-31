Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 408,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,207. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Further Reading

