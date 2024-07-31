Scotiabank Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $248.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $223.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.38.

AMT traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.89. 2,121,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,904. The company has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.69. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $223.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

