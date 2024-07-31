Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Plans $2.25 Quarterly Dividend

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Seaboard Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $56.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,247.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $2,955.33 and a 12 month high of $3,862.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEB

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.