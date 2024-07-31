Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.91. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $31.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $14.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $34.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.77 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $911.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $895.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $484.02 and a one year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total value of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

