Seele-N Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010268 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008780 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,526.29 or 0.99978364 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000911 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011613 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007038 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071584 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.