Select Medical (SEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Select Medical to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $1.96-2.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

Select Medical stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

