Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ST opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

