SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is Sylebra Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838,818 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises approximately 4.7% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $142,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SentinelOne by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,715 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1,811.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of S traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,682,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,182. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,529.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,655,659 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

