Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Up 0.1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $59.99. Approximately 1,236,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,944,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of -348.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

