Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.17 and last traded at $60.88. 1,623,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 9,890,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Shopify Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of -360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after buying an additional 1,983,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

