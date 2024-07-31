Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Increases By 13.9%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Mizuho increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.00 and a beta of 0.54.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.