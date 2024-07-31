Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Decreases By 6.0%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Down 1.7 %

ANSS stock opened at $304.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.86 and a 200-day moving average of $330.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $128,089,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $72,797,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.