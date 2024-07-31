Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Increases By 5.2%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 383,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $421.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.46. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

