Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Decreases By 5.9%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,605,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 10,210,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Castellum AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.65.
About Castellum AB (publ)
