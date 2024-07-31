Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Drops By 6.2%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

About Colruyt Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.