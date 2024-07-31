Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Decreases By 12.4%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,744,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 1,990,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of CRLBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 252,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $781.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

See Also

