Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Declines By 8.0%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of DSDVY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.93. 44,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,427. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.24. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. DSV A/S had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DSV A/S will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

