Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Decreases By 9.6%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,161.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $45.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers data communication services, including fixed and mobile network subscriptions, supplementary digital services, cable-tv subscriptions, and entertainment services, as well as eBook services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.