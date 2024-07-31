Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Decreases By 9.6%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 239,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,161.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $45.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $45.90.
Elisa Oyj Company Profile
