Short Interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Decreases By 5.9%

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

Eterna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.49. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

About Eterna Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

