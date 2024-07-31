Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 12.8%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
