Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Increases By 12.8%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DBMBF remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

