Short Interest in Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Declines By 10.3%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,327,700 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 3,710,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,277.0 days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance

FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Fortnox AB has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Get Fortnox AB (publ) alerts:

Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.