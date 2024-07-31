Short Interest in Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Declines By 10.3%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,327,700 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 3,710,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,277.0 days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance
FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Fortnox AB has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.22.
Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile
